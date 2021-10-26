November 3, 1944 - October 16, 2021

Roy Edwin Vallad, 76, of Sweet Home passed away Saturday, October 16th. He was born in Lebanon to Len and Ethel Belle (Lutton) Vallad. Roy was a family man first, God-loving and hard-working throughout his life.

He graduated from Sweet Home High School in 1963 where he'd played on the baseball team, ran track and served as co-manager for the basketball team. After school, Roy lived in Michigan briefly before serving in the Army (1964 - 1969) as an Ordinance Supply Specialist and Sharpshooter training.

Roy worked for a short time at Boeing Plant in Renton, Washington before returning to Sweet Home where he raised his family and worked in the timber industry, primarily at Willamette Industries Plywood Mill and as a Union rep. before retiring from the Weyerhaeuser Sawmill in Foster. Roy went on to work part-time at the Sweet Home Community Center. He had attended the Long Street Church of Christ and the previous Freedom Hill Church.

His greatest joys were his family and being outdoors. He spent much of his free time hiking, gold panning, hunting, fishing, and gardening, to all of which he welcomed his family and friends to join him.