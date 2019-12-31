Roy Franklin Semmel

April 27, 1943 – December 7, 2019

Roy peacefully went to meet his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday morning, December 7, 2019. He leaves behind his wife of 56 years, Lenida, son Troy Semmel of New York, daughters Trisha Deberkow of Arizona and Tara Naught of Prineville. Also, 5 grandchildren and one great grandchild, Zak. He also has four remaining brothers in Pennsylvania, Richard, Randy, Ron and Rick Semmel. Roy was born in Leighton, PA to Anna and Robert Semmel, the middle child of seven boys.

Roy requested a simple obituary this is what he wanted written, he said “I was born April 27, 1943 and I was born again “June 7, 1970. And I want all who know me and those reading this to know that Jesus Christ is still offering his salvation to anyone who comes. Revelation 3:20 tells us ‘Behold, I stand at the door and knock, anyone who opens the door and asks me in will be saved.’”

A Memorial Service will be held January 11, 2020 at 2:00p.m. at the Grace Bible Fellowship Church in Tangent.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Roy’s memory to Love, Inc. or Samaritan Evergreen Hospice in care of Fisher Funeral Home, 306 Washington Street SW, Albany OR 97321. (www.fisherfuneralhome.com)