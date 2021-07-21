Feb. 14, 1930 - July 6, 2021

Beloved husband, father, brother, and grandfather, Russel G. Mitchell passed away July 6, 2021, from complications following a severe stroke. He was born February 14, 1930 in Portland, Oregon, to parents, Milton and Cornelia Mitchell. A younger sister, Beverly, was born in 1933.

Russ attended schools in Eugene, Creswell, Monroe, and Forest Grove, Oregon, before enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corp in 1948 where he served through the Korean Conflict. Following his service, he obtained a Bachelor's degree in Forestry from Oregon State College in 1956. He then obtained a Master's degree from Syracuse University and his Ph.D. in Forest Entomology from Oregon State College in 1960. Russ met Gwendolyn Lounsbury while at OSC, and they were married in 1956. They had three sons, Alan, born in 1961, and twins Paul and Keith, born in 1966.

Russ had a very successful and fulfilling lifelong career with the U.S. Forest Service. His research and knowledge in entomology were invaluable throughout the Pacific Northwest. In 1973, while on sabbatical with the Forest Service, he went to Switzerland to share his knowledge of forest insects infecting their forests. He also spent two years on special assignment in a joint United States/Canadian program involving forest pests.