1943 – 2020
Russell Jay Schallock of Albany, Oregon passed-away peacefully at home Friday May 1, 2020.
Russ was born in Escanaba, Michigan to Clarence and Laura Schallock in February of 1943.
Russ made a career as a chef, working for numerous restaurants and large hotels from Chicago to Las Vegas. He retired as Director of Food Service for Springfield Oregon School District in 2008. He was an ordained minister/evangelist, artisan, and mountain man aficionado. He was known as “Critterfoot the Storyteller," authoring and performing 18 original faith-based dramatic monologues throughout the country. For over 25 years, Russ used his passion for storytelling to share his greatest passion, the love of Jesus, to inmates at Linn County Jail and ministered weekly at the Oak Creek Youth Correctional Facility. He wanted everyone to know that there is a God who loves them without any conditions and that by accepting that love and relationship with Jesus, they can have a better life now and in eternity.
Russ was preceded in death by his son Jason.
He is survived by his wife Cher, daughter Jackie Slaughter, son Jay, and sister Donna Peterson. Russ and Cher were married in December 1998. Russ always cherished the warm embrace of Cher’s five children: Pandi, Jeffrey, Scottie, Trishelle, Trevin and the 17 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren they shared together.
A Celebration of Life will be held later this fall.
