Russell Jay Schallock

1943 – 2020

Russ made a career as a chef, working for numerous restaurants and large hotels from Chicago to Las Vegas. He retired as Director of Food Service for Springfield Oregon School District in 2008. He was an ordained minister/evangelist, artisan, and mountain man aficionado. He was known as “Critterfoot the Storyteller," authoring and performing 18 original faith-based dramatic monologues throughout the country. For over 25 years, Russ used his passion for storytelling to share his greatest passion, the love of Jesus, to inmates at Linn County Jail and ministered weekly at the Oak Creek Youth Correctional Facility. He wanted everyone to know that there is a God who loves them without any conditions and that by accepting that love and relationship with Jesus, they can have a better life now and in eternity.