Ruth Louise Holt

1929 – 2020

Ruth Louise Holt was born in White Plains, New York to Louise Elizabeth Fassler and Clarence Lester Schiereck. She grew up with Broadway lights, summers on Long Island and the rhythm of the ocean. A cheerleader and valedictorian in high school when “women don't go to college”, she went on to be a secretary at Mobile Oil in Manhattan, a stewardess on Eastern Airlines and an instructor for Dale Carnegie's “How to Win Friends and Influence People”.

A blind date with a Wyoming cowboy lead to marriage with Donald Wilson Holt. Off they went to Cheyenne where big band music redeemed the frontier. They were a joy to watch on the dance floor. Daughters, Sharon and Beverly were born and Colorado soon became home.