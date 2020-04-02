Ruth Winterstein Howarth Gropp

November 11, 1920 - March 1, 2020
Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother went to Heaven March 1, 2020 at the age of 99 years.
Ruth was born in Albany to Edward & Johanna (Braeutigam) Winterstein, and lived most of her life here, graduating from Albany High School. Later, Ruth joined the WAVES, serving from 1943 to 1945. While in the WAVES, she met & married G. Scott Howarth, a Navy Corpsman. He passed in 1971. Children Scott Jr, Barry, Jan & Tim were born of this union.
Ruth worked at the Bureau of Mines and it was at this time that she met her future husband, Bill Gropp of Albany. They were married for 40 years and enjoyed a wonderful life traveling to many parts of the world and RVing most of the United States. They enjoyed many cruises as well.
Ruth was the ninth of twelve children. Two sisters, Olga & Hulda, and nine brothers, Otto, Art, John, Bill, Edwin, Carl, Louie, Paul & Ted preceded her in death, as well as son Scott.
She is survived by husband Bill; sons Barry (Liz) and Tim; and daughter Jan Reddington. Also surviving are Gary and Dale Gropp and Denise Jensen, Joyce Howarth and Connie Howarth. Surviving grandchildren are, Lance, Ryan, Jeff, Josh, Tyler, Samantha, Keelyn and Lindsey. There are ten great grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren as well as many nieces & nephews.
Ruth passed at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice in Albany. She received wonderful care there the last week of her life without the pain she had been suffering. The family extends our many thanks to Evergreen.
Ruth requested no services be held. Her ashes will be placed at Willamette National Cemetery. She asked no flowers be sent. Any donations in Ruth’s memory could be to Samaritan Evergreen Hospice. Arrangements were handled by AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home www.aasum-dufour.com
