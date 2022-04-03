October 7, 1973 - March 18, 2022

Well, the world doesn't follow the rules sometimes and takes someone before their time. It is so for the family of Ryan Alexander Groh. He was taken from us at the young age of 48.

He grew up in Corvallis, Oregon, attending Harding Elementary School, Western Middle School, and Corvallis High School. He received his bachelor degree at Western Oregon College, in Monmouth, Oregon. He was active in Boy Scout Troop 142.

Early in his life he became enamored with guns and motorcycles. He joined the Military at 24 and took up dirt biking soon after.

He became a Green Beret and loved his years in the military. His assignments included two stints in Iraq as well as training missions on two continents. His final assignment was was being in charge of the Sniper Range at Fort Kit Carson in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

He put off retirement so he could keep working until his children were out of school.

He died on his dirt bike, an end that he always thought was a good way to go.

He leaves behind his beloved wife, Marissa Watters; his wonderful children, son Cooper Groh and daughter Riley Groh; his younger brother, Kevin Groh; four nephews, Noah King Groh and Nicholaus King Groh, Casey Watters and Daniel Watters; a niece, Molly King Groh; his mother, Dianne Roth; and in-laws Scott and Terry Watters. He was preceded in death by his father Charles Groh and his uncle Gary Roth.

A military funeral will be held in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

If you have any stories to share, email his mother at: dkayr@cmug.com

I suspect he will figure out a way to ride his dirt bike through the clouds.