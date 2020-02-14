July 27, 1932 — February 10, 2020

S. Elizabeth “Beth” King, 87, of Sweet Home, passed away Monday. S. Elizabeth King was born July 27, 1932, to Claude and Sadie (Hommy) Taylor in Stony Plain, Alberta, and was raised in Hythe, Alberta. After World War II, the family moved to Everett, Washington, where Beth graduated from high school. She married Otis King in Anchorage, Alaska, in 1953. Beth worked as a secretary and later obtained a degree in Food Service Hospitality. She worked in hotel catering for 19 years. She remained in Alaska until 2007, when she and Oty moved to Holley, Oregon, where she died on February 10, 2020.

Beth leaves behind Oty, her beloved husband of 67 years; her children, Lori and Ron and his wife Ruthanne; and much loved grandchildren Cara, Sarah and Lara. She leaves behind Deanne Swenson, who she regarded as a daughter, and Deanne’s children, Sonya Tesky and Annette Mocabee, who Beth and Oty helped raise as if they were their own. She leaves behind cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends. Special thanks to Claire Henthorne for cheerily spending many hours with her in her final months.

Viewing will be 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, February 14, at Sweet Home Funeral Chapel. Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 15, at New Life in Christ Fellowship, 1266 44th Avenue, Sweet Home. Final burial will take place at Gilliland Cemetery. Lunch will be served following interment. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)