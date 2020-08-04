The first ten years of her life with Richard were spent moving about the country where they lived at twelve different addresses in seven states while Richard served in the Army and completed his education. During these years Sally's daughters, Leslie and Cecily, were born. Their last major move was to Corvallis, Oregon in 1962, where Richard had accepted a position as Associate Professor of Civil Engineering at Oregon State University. They made one last move, a year later, to NW Ponderosa Avenue near Wilson Elementary School. At that time this was the extreme northern edge of Corvallis and within months a farmer burned his wheat field just two blocks north of their new home which was quite an experience.

Soon after settling in at NW Ponderosa, Sally noticed an announcement in the Gazette Times about some zone changes near Wilson School. She thought these were poor city planning and led to her involvement with a small group, mostly women, from the League of Women Voters protesting these zone changes. Thus began her extensive involvement in Corvallis City politics. Gradually this group expanded and formed Citizens for Corvallis, a non-profit organization, the purpose of which was to get city planning that considered livability. Sally was elected their first president. For a few years they simply lobbied the city council with few changes. After years of not seeing desired changes, Citizens for Corvallis successfully carried petitions to have a city election. The purpose of seeking the election was to make it easier for the average citizen to get elected thereby encouraging diversity on the council and planning commission. The election shortened council terms and changed the number of wards. During the ensuing years while Corvallis has experienced vigorous growth, the changed structure of the council has promoted an emphasis on livability resulting in Corvallis remaining a good place to live. Sally Bell deserves a share in the credit for this. Her activism continued for a few more years focusing on women's rights, city planning for livability and the environment; she served on the Planning Commission, then retired from city politics for other pursuits.