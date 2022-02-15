 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Samuel Lavere Baker

October 04, 1981 – February 12, 2022

Samuel Baker, 40, of Albany, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 12. He is survived by his parents; Glenn and Linda, his sisters Tonya and Tara, his five nieces and three nephews and his dog Baisley.

At the request of the family, no services will be held. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

