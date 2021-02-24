March 17, 1941-February 13, 2021

Sandra K. Ferguson of Corvallis passed away peacefully on Feb. 13, 2021, at the age of 79. Born on March 17, 1941 in Lincoln, Nebraska, Sandy was raised in Corvallis by her parents Harold and Cleo Kennedy.

Throughout her life, Sandy worked many jobs, starting at the age of 12 in her father's "Variety Bakery" on Southwest Second Street in Corvallis. She worked as a bartender for many years before going to work for Hewlett-Packard, retiring after 20 years with the company. Though she was resourceful and held many jobs as a single parent, Sandy's true passion was buying and selling antiques and collectibles. She could always be found at area garage and estate sales, lending her expertise and knowledge to many.

Sandy married John Heck in 1959 and had two children, Bill Heck and Jacquie Heck, before the couple divorced. She was married to Larry Ferguson from 1979 to 1997; they also divorced.

Sandy was a loving, proud and devoted "Nana" to her two grandchildren, Will and Hadley Heck.

She never failed to keep them laughing with her sarcastic sense of humor and "tell-it-like-it-is" approach to every aspect of life. She varnished little, and her many life lessons will live on with her children and grandchildren.