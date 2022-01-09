Sandra M. Landis

April 22, 1934 - December 24, 2021

Sandra "Sandy" Landis, 87, passed away peacefully on December 24, at her home in Corvallis. She is survived by daughter, Catherine Hagler, of Freeman Spur, Illinois, son, Stephen Landis, and daughter-in-law, Mary Landis, of Corvallis; grandchildren, Justin Hagler, Chris Hagler, Sarah Robbins, Kathryn Landis, and Andrea Landis; and her great-grandchildren, nephews, and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Catherine Miller, and siblings, Suzanne Marshall, Sally Hornbeck, and William Miller.

Sandy was born as Sandra Jeanette Miller in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, before marrying and later divorcing Charles Landis, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She obtained a master's degree in Rehabilitation Counseling at Southern Illinois University in 1978 and went on to a career as an administrator in health service organizations, serving as a director of Human Sexuality Services at Southern Illinois University and then at two different Planned Parenthood affiliates in Geneva, New York and Springfield, Illinois. She was also politically active throughout her life and participated in various movements, marches, and protests, especially those related to women's rights.

Sandy spent her last 13 years in Corvallis, and made so many friends throughout her time there. She attended First Christian Church Disciples of Christ. She stayed active with group activities such as swimming class, bridge, mahjong, dominoes, and more. She loved getting out and being with people.

Most of all, Sandy was our loving mom, grandma, aunt, and friend. She was always there for us when we needed her and she loved taking care of us. Family and friends meant the world to her. We will miss her dearly.