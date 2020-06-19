Sandra “Sandy” N. Parsons

February 23, 1968 — June 13, 2020
Sandra "Sandy" passed away June 13, 2020. She was a graduate of South Albany High School in Albany. Sandy served in the U.S. Marine Corp from 1988 to 1994. She is survived by her parents Ron and Hazel Parsons; brother Dean Parsons and family, along with several aunts, uncles and many cousins.
A private service will be held at the Willamette National Cemetery.
