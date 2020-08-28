Sandy Gordon

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

January 10, 1947 – August 25, 2020

Sandra Lee Gordon, 73, of Albany, rested in God's glory on August 25, 2020.

Sandy was born on January 10, 1947 in Bremerton, Washington to Moe and Helen Knoop (Chudy). Sandy moved to the Albany area as a child and lived there for the rest of her life.

When Sandy was younger she did hair and modeled. She loved spending time with family, especially hosting Fourth of July family gatherings. She loved helping animals and spending time in her yard. Sandy loved music and took great pride in her children and grandchildren.

Sandy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Larry Gordon; and sister Carole Lindstrom.

She is survived by her daughter Cindy (Foley) and son-in-law Gordon Sim; sisters Marlene Craven and Myrna Taylor; brother Moe Knoop; grandson Joshua Sim; granddaughter Bri-Anna Sim; and eight great-granddaughters.

We love you and will miss you. Leave the brokenness behind and soar with wings like eagles and be free.

AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.com