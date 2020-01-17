Santford Earl Ramsey

January 1, 1934 — January 12, 2020

From childhood his dream was to fly and when 17 he joined the U. S. Air Force where he was able to fulfill that dream for the next 20 years, first flying with the Strategic Air Command, SAC, then receiving the highest commendations for his abilities as an outstanding Air Traffic Controller in various states and countries. Stories of his life and shenanigans are endless and colorful. He loved golf and was a favorite on the AF Golf Team. (His mother never thought his flying around in the AF was a job. She would say “Earl, you need to get yourself a real job”.) Bowling was another of his many talents as he set a new house record at the Albrook AFB in Panama bowling the first 700 series there totaling a 726 score.