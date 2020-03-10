January 19, 1930 — February 20, 2020

Sara “Sally” J. Irvin Lovelady, after suffering complication with diabetes, passed away February 20, 2020 at the age of 90.

Sally was born January 19, 1930, in Woodland Washington to Jack (John) and Dorothy (Seymour) Irvin.

In 1941, Sally’s parents moved the family to Corvallis, where she later attended Corvallis High School.

In October 1950, she married Carl A. Lovelady. They made their home south of Corvallis farming up to 2600 acres at one time and were married for 65 years.

They had two sons, Robert and James Lovelady, whom they raised on the farm.

Sally enjoyed sewing and mending for her family. In the later years Sally would be seen making Raggedy Ann and Andy Dolls as gifts, as well as making stuffed Santa dolls for church, doing crafts and playing games. She also enjoyed canning and cooking for her family, of which, she was always requested to bring her homemade dinner rolls for family get-togethers, a request that always made her feel gifted. She had a green thumb for working with her flowers in the yard and in the house. Sally enjoyed doing day trips with Carl and watching him and their boy’s farm.