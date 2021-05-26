Sunrise February 4, 1949 - Sunset May 19, 2021

Scott Pilkenton, 72, of Brownsville, passed away Wednesday. He was born in Artesia, California, son of Arthur and Jacqueline Pilkenton.

Scott joined the United States Marine Corp in July 1967. He served in Vietnam and received an Honorable Discharge as Lance Corporal in 1969.

He was known for his quick wit, infectious smile, his kind and compassionate heart, with a spirit of giving to others!

He lived in Brownsville for 30 years. Scott worked as a heavy equipment operator for 33 years before he retired in 2006.

Scott was a "Fine Art" photographer, who had a passion for taking photography, especially the breathtaking Grand Canyon. He always gave credit to God for the beautiful work Scott had done with his photography, it showed in his work. He also loved his gardening, raising flowers for his birds and bees. Scott had a knack for making salsa and his wonderful enchiladas, which his family enjoyed! He had a love for his fast cars, his Harley, and LIFE itself to the fullest with ZEST!!!