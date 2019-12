Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

Carolyn Elizabeth (Otto) Sisson, 76, of Corvallis, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Oakville Presbyterian Church, 29970 Church Road, Shedd. McHenry Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.