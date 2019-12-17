Service Notice

Margarette Eula Darling, 97, of Philomath, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019 in Corvallis. A private burial is planned for the family at Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens in Albany. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please leave condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com

Christine Grischkowsky, 99, of Corvallis. A memorial service will be at 11a.m. Monday December 23 at McHenry Funeral Home. A full obituary is pending at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com