Rex Moors, age 4, Viewing for Rex will be at 10:00a.m. And a funeral service will begin at 11:00a.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4141 NW Harrison Blvd. Corvallis, OR. Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com