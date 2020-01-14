Service notice

Chad Finn, A Celebration of Life is planned for January 18th, 1-5p.m. (with program at 1:30p.m.) at the CH2M-Hill Alumni Center (725 SW 26th St, Corvallis, OR).
You have free articles remaining.
Gary Massoni, 77, of Corvallis, passed away on November 3, 2019. A celebration of Gary's life will be at 2:00 p.m on Saturday, January 18th at First Congregational Church, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. Messages for the family may be left on at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com
Khanh Lien Hong, 59, of Corvallis, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020 at home. Services will be held Saturday, January 18th from 9 –5 p.m. at McHenry Funeral Home in Corvallis. Burial will take place from 1–2 p.m. on Monday, January 20th at Oaklawn Memorial Park in Corvallis. www.mchenryfuneralhome.com
Rick McNern, 65, of Corvallis, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020 in Corvallis. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Coho Ecovillage, 1975 SE Crystal Lake Drive, 97333. You may leave thoughts and memories for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com