Service notice

Khanh Lien Hong, 59, of Corvallis, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020 at home. Services will be held Saturday, January 18th from 9 –5 p.m. at McHenry Funeral Home in Corvallis. Burial will take place from 1–2 p.m. on Monday, January 20th at Oak lawn Memorial Park in Corvallis.
Vera Chipman Bowers, 91, of Albany, passed away at the Evergreen Hospice House December 9, 2019. There will be a Celebration of life 1p.m.Friday, January 23, 2020 at South Albany Community Church. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com