Service notice

Khanh Lien Hong, 59, of Corvallis, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020 at home. Services will be held Saturday, January 18th from 9 –5 p.m. at McHenry Funeral Home in Corvallis. Burial will take place from 1–2 p.m. on Monday, January 20th at Oak lawn Memorial Park in Corvallis.