Wilfred Clayton Barnts, 78, His Celebration of Life will be held at the Murphy Musgrove Funeral Home, 480 W 7th Ave, Junction City, Oregon on Tuesday January 14th. The viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. with a service following at 11:00 a.m. A graveside service with military honors will begin at approximately 12:30p.m. At Restlawn Cemetery, 94335 Territorial Hwy, Junction City, Oregon