Mickey R. Foley, 77 passed away January 24th. A visitation will be held from noon to 5:30 p.m., Thursday, January 30th at Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, January 31st at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church 1770 Baxter Road SE. Salem. To view Mickey’s complete obituary, please see www.vtgolden.com.