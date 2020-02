Lennie Lew Higgins, 76, of Brownsville, passed away January 27, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be at the Brownsville Saloon on Monday, February 10, 2020. It will be open-house style from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. A graveside service will be at 1:00 p.m, Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the Willamette National Cemetery in Portland. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.