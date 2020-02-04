Service notice

Edith Goldene Jones, 78, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 in Corvallis. A viewing will be held on Friday, February 7, from 4 p.m.to 7 p.m. A graveside service for Edith will be at Alford Cemetery in Harrisburg, on Saturday, February 8, at 11 a.m. Following the graveside service, a luncheon will be held at Halsey City Hall, 100 W. Halsey St. Halsey. Please leave your condolences for the family at www.hustonjost.com.
Gary Wayne Kinman, 74, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020. A viewing will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, February 6 at McHenry Funeral Home. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 8 at Philomath High School Auditorium. Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com
Arnold L. Opoien, 85, of Salem, formerly of Corvallis, died Thursday, January 23, 2020. Family and friends are invited to a Rosary at 7 p.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020 at DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home, 815 NW Buchanan Avenue, Corvallis; and Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Friday, February 7, 2020 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. at Trysting Tree Clubhouse, 34028 NE Electric Road, Corvallis. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com
Orion Gleason, 77, of Albany passed away Monday at his home. A memorial service will be at 2p.m. Saturday February 8th at the Apostolic Life Center. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com.