Service notice

Gregory Curtis Buchert, 59, of Albany passed away last Thursday, July 2, 2020. A Celebration of Life service will be on Saturday, July 25, 1:00 PM, at Grace Point Church in Albany. www.aasum-dufour.com

W Geraldine Smith, 86, of Crawfordsville passed away Wednesday, June 24th. Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 11th at Crawfordsville Community Church. Final burial will take place at Union Cemetery in Crawfordsville. Memorial contributions in Geraldine’s name can be made to Crawfordsville Community Church. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com

