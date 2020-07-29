Service notice

Ronald Gene Wallace, 86 of Lebanon passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House of Albany. A Memorial will be held Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Crowfoot Baptist Church 699 Cascade Drive, Lebanon
Kevin Stutzman, 68 of Albany. Celebration of Life will be 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 1 at Hope Church. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).
