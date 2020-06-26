Service notice

Frederick A. Banzer, 77, of Albany, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020.  A viewing will be 3p.m. – 5p.m., Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home.  www.fisherfuneralhome.com

