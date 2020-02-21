Service notice

You have free articles remaining.
Robert Lee Gray Jr. 79, of Scio, passed away February 18, 2020 Memorial service will be on Saturday February, 29 at 1 p.m. at Calvary Chapel 1475 Monmouth St, Independence, Oregon, 97351 Arrangements by Weddle-Funeral.com
William Warren Plemmons, 91 of Corvallis, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.www.fisherfuneralhome.com