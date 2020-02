Murray (Cork) Higgins, We will hold a Celebration of Life Saturday, February 15th from noon to 3p.m. at the Obsidians Lodge, 2250 E. 29th Avenue, Eugene. Cork loved getting together for a meal so please bring your favorite dish or dessert to share as we celebrate this magnificent man. (And if you want to make a gift in his memory, Cork was a strong supporter of the Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis.)