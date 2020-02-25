Service notice

Donna Mae (James) Tagen, 75, of Sweet Home passed away Tuesday in Albany.Graveside service will be 11:30 a.m. Monday March 2, 2020 at Lewis Cemetery. Celebration of life will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Reigning Glory Church 450 Oak Terrace in Sweet Home. Contact Laura Housen for Memorial Contribution information. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com
Ronald Arthur Swartzendruber, 48, there will be a gathering at Westminster House, 101 NW 23rd St, Corvallis, March 1, 2020 from 2:30-5:00p.m to remember and celebrate the life of Ron Swartzendruber, starting with a service, followed by an informal time to share memories and condolences. Share your memories and condolences at www.FarnstromMortuary.com
Wanda Lea Farley, 83, of Sweet Home passed away Sunday.Celebration of Life will be 4:00 p.m. Saturday February 29, 2020 at Sweet Home Elks Lodge. Wanda loved flowers, please bring a flower to add to her vase. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com
Joseph Malango passed away December 20, 2019. His celebration of life will be held on June 20, 2020 at 2p.m., at the Corvallis High School Theater. Please note the change of date and time.
Thomas "Tom" Perry Smith, 76, of Corvallis, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 in Corvallis. A Celebration of Life will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Highland Bowl in Corvallis. You may leave thoughts and memories for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com
Robert Schoning . Memorial Service 1:00 p.m., Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Grace Lutheran Church, 435 NW 21st Street, corner of Harrison and Kings Blvd, Corvallis Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.