Service notice

Donna Mae (James) Tagen, 75, of Sweet Home passed away Tuesday in Albany.Graveside service will be 11:30 a.m. Monday March 2, 2020 at Lewis Cemetery. Celebration of life will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Reigning Glory Church 450 Oak Terrace in Sweet Home. Contact Laura Housen for Memorial Contribution information. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com

Ronald Arthur Swartzendruber, 48, there will be a gathering at Westminster House, 101 NW 23rd St, Corvallis, March 1, 2020 from 2:30-5:00p.m to remember and celebrate the life of Ron Swartzendruber, starting with a service, followed by an informal time to share memories and condolences. Share your memories and condolences at www.FarnstromMortuary.com

