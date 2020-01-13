Service notice

Darel B. Pearce, 84, passed away January 8, 2020. A Celebration of life is set for Wednesday January 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. Weddle Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
You have free articles remaining.
Ronald “Ron” L. Wenning, Ron’s 'graduation service' will be Saturday, January 18th at 1 p.m. at Peace Fellowship church, 34414 Plainview Dr., Shedd Oregon 97355. A viewing time will be Friday, January 17th at AAsum-Dufour in Albany from 3-5 p.m. Memorial Contributions can be made to “Adult and Teen Challenge”, PO Box 108, Shedd Oregon, 97377. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements. (www.aasum-dufour.com)
Edna Christensen, 93, A funeral service was held at 1:00 p.m. Monday January 13th at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Lebanon, Oregon. Final burial will take place at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday January 14th at City View Cemetery in Salem, OR. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com
David Keith Jensen, 76, of Lebanon died Thursday, January 9, 2020. A service will be held Wednesday, January 15 at 2:00 p.m. at Huston Jost Funeral Home, 86 W Grant St. in Lebanon. There will be a gathering after the service at Santiam Place. Private burial will be held at Mountain Home Cemetery, Sweet Home. Huston Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.hustonjost.com.