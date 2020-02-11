Service notice

Mary Brookes, 58, of Corvallis, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 in Corvallis. A celebration of life will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 15th at 1851 NW Jameson Place in Corvallis. You may leave thoughts and memories for the family at, www.mchenryfuneralhome.com

Rhiana Daniel, 11, of Corvallis, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 in Corvallis. A memorial service will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Calvary Chapel, 2125 Lester Ave., Corvallis.

S. Elizabeth “Beth” King, 87, of Sweet Home, passed away Monday. Viewing will be 4-6 p.m. Friday February 14, 2020 at Sweet Home Funeral Chapel. Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday February 15, 2020 at New Life in Christ Fellowship Church 1266 44th Avenue, Sweet Home. Final Burial will take place at Gilliland Cemetery. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com