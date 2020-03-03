Service notice

John D. Stanley, 63, of Corvallis passed away March 2, 2020. A visitation will be from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 5 at DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home, 815 NW Buchanan Blvd., Corvallis. A celebration of John's life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, with viewing one hour prior to service at Northwest Hills Community Church, 3300 NW Walnut Blvd., Corvallis. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.
Michael F. Reardon, 53, of Lebanon, died Sunday. Viewing will be from 5 – 7p.m, Friday, March 6, at Huston-Jost Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, March 7, at Lebanon Calvary Chapel, 633 Park Street, Lebanon, Oregon. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com.
Doris Marian Smith, 89, died on Sunday, November 24, 2019, in Lebanon. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 21 at Christ Community Lutheran Church, 320 Market St., Lebanon. To leave condolences for the family please visit www.hustonjost.com.
Wilma C. Toevs, 97, of Corvallis, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Corvallis. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, March 6th at McHenry Funeral Home in Corvallis. Please leave thoughts and memories for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.