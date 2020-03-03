Service notice

John D. Stanley, 63, of Corvallis passed away March 2, 2020. A visitation will be from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 5 at DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home, 815 NW Buchanan Blvd., Corvallis. A celebration of John's life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, with viewing one hour prior to service at Northwest Hills Community Church, 3300 NW Walnut Blvd., Corvallis. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.

Michael F. Reardon, 53, of Lebanon, died Sunday. Viewing will be from 5 – 7p.m, Friday, March 6, at Huston-Jost Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, March 7, at Lebanon Calvary Chapel, 633 Park Street, Lebanon, Oregon. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com.