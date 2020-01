John Norman Edwards, 83, of Lebanon, passed away Thursday. Viewing will be 10 a.m. Friday, January 17, at Lebanon Mennonite Church. Funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Graveside service with military honors will be 2:30 p.m. January 17 at Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens and Mausoleum. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)