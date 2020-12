Service Notice

Henry Paul Chrostowski: Viewing for Henry Chrostowski will be from 1-5 p.m. Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at McHenry Funeral Home. The casket will be open for viewing and a Recitation of the Rosary will be read at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, December 10, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at 10 a.m. Friday, December 11, 2020 at Willamette National Cemetery.