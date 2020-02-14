Service notice

Rex Moors, 4, viewing for Rex will be at 11:00 a.m. and a funeral service will begin at 12:00p.m. Saturday, February 22 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4141 NW Harrison Blvd. Corvallis, OR. Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com

Marvin Dale Cunningham, 77, of Albany passed away Thursday at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. A memorial service will be at 10a.m. Saturday March 14, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home. www.fisherfuneralhome.com

Helen Mangnell, 94, of Albany passed away January 2, 2020. A memorial service will be at 11a.m. Wednesday February 19th at Fisher Funeral Home, and will be followed by a reception. www.fisherfuneralhome.com