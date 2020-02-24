Service notice

Kensal Edward Van Holde, A memorial service celebrating for Ken’s life will be held on February 29 from 1 – 2:30 p.m. at the Corvallis Unitarian Fellowship (2945 Circle Blvd.), followed by a reception from 2:30- 4 p.m. All are welcome. A brief note to davidvanholde@gmail.com would be appreciated from those who wish to attend. Please also let us know if you wish to speak briefly. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to the Union of Concerned Scientists, UNHCR, Global Exchange, World Wildlife Fund or an organization of your choice.
You have free articles remaining.
Alice M. Moore, 89, died in Lebanon on Saturday, February 8. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, at Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 W. Grant St., Lebanon. Please leave your condolences for the family at www.hustonjost.com
Robert Oren Prock, 71, of Albany, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020. A viewing will be from 10a.m.-1p.m. Friday, February 28, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home. A service will be at 2p.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the Willamette Memorial Park Mausoleum. www.fisherfuneralhome.com
Lawrence (Larry) James Cox, 70, Memorial Services will be held at 4p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the Lebanon Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, in Lebanon.