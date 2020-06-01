Service notice

Service notice

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Carrie Ann Jessup: There will be a memorial gathering on Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Corvallis Public Library main conference room.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News