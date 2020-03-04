Service notice

Ron L. Dansyear, 77 of Albany, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020. A simple gathering service will be held at AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 from 1-3 p.m. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements www.aasum-dufour.com

Max Ahmad, 62, of Corvallis, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at OHSU in Portland. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Oaklawn Memorial Park in Corvallis. Please leave thoughts and memories for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.

Nicholas Busse, 58, passed away on Tuesday March 3, 2020 in Lebanon. A memorial mass will be held at 10:30a.m on Saturday March 7, 2020 at St. Edward Catholic Church, 100 S. Main., Lebanon. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall. Please leave your condolences for the family at www.hustonjost.com.