Service notice

Bonnie Mavis Henderson, 93, longtime resident of Lebanon, passed away Thursday at the Lebanon Veterans Home. Viewing will be from 4:00–7:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 17 at Huston-Jost Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, June 18 at the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com.
Cleatis D. Frederick, 90, passed away on Saturday, June 13, in Albany. A viewing will be held on Thursday, June 18, from 4 – 7 p.m. at Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 W. Grant St., Lebanon. A graveside service will be at I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Lebanon on Friday, June 19, at 11 a.m. To leave condolences for his family please visit www.hustonjost.com.
