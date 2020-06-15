Service notice

Bonnie Mavis Henderson, 93, longtime resident of Lebanon, passed away Thursday at the Lebanon Veterans Home. Viewing will be from 4:00–7:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 17 at Huston-Jost Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, June 18 at the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com.