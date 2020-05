Linda Irene Jones, 68, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Salem Hospital in Salem. Linda requested a Celebration of Life. This will take place on June 6, 2020. She wanted it to be a potluck and all of us to just have fun; we will have social distancing regulations in place, if needed. Please bring your favorite dish: 31522 Peoria Rd / Shedd, Oregon 97377. Festivities will begin at 1:00 p.m.