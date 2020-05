Edward “Lee” Smith, 79, of Brownsville passed away Sunday May 10, 2020. Viewing will be 2-5 p.m. Wednesday May 20, 2020 at Sweet Home Funeral Chapel. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Thursday May 21, 2020 at Brownsville Pioneer Cemetery. (Please follow social distancing guidelines.) Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com