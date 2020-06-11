Service notice

  Updated
David Lee Thompson Jr., 55, of Sweet Home passed away Monday. Viewing will be Noon - 2:30 p.m. Saturday June 13th at Full Gospel Lighthouse Church, 24697 Grand Ronde Rd, Grand Ronde. Celebration of Life will be Noon - 2:30 p.m. Saturday June 20th also at Full Gospel Lighthouse Church. Final resting place will be next to his mother in Grand Ronde. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com

 Ernest “Ernie” Marion Baxter, 82, of Sweet Home passed away Monday. Celebration of Life will be 2 - 4 p.m. Sunday July 12th, location to be announced.  Memorial Contributions can be made in his name to the Pat Baxter Memorial Scholarship Fund or the Cody McFarland Memorial Scholarship Fund both through SHAF. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com

