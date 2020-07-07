Service notice

Return to homepage ×
Rose P. Cirac (1926-2020) passed away on July 4, 2020. There will be a public visitation for Rose on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 10:30-12:00 p.m. at McHenry Funeral Home followed by a graveside burial service at Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens in Albany at 12:30 p.m.
