Service notice

Rose P. Cirac (1926-2020) passed away on July 4, 2020. There will be a public visitation for Rose on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 10:30-12:00 p.m. at McHenry Funeral Home followed by a graveside burial service at Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens in Albany at 12:30 p.m.

