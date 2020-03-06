Service notice

Arlyne Joyce Herring, 88, of Albany, passed away Wednesday at her daughter’s home. A celebration of her life will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 21at the Albany First Church of God, at SW 15th Avenue and Takena Street. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

