Ralph James Morse, 91, of Sweet Home, died in the early evening of July 16, 2020. There will be a U.S. Military Funeral Honors at 1 p.m. Saturday August 1st at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 580 Man Street, Sweet Home, 97386. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com