Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Earnest L. Schulte, 93, of Lebanon, died, Thursday at Bridgecreek Memory Care in Lebanon. Viewing will be from 4 -7:00 p.m., Monday, July 13, at Huston-Jost Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 14, at Powell Cemetery. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com