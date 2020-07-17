Service notice

Service notice

{{featured_button_text}}

Ralph James Morse, 91, of Sweet Home passed away Thursday. Viewing will be 3 - 5 p.m. Sunday July 19th at Sweet Home Funeral Chapel. Memorial service will be announced later.Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com

David H. Trahan, 80, of Lebanon, died, March 31, 2020.  Recitation of the Rosary will begin at 10:30 a.m., Friday, August 7, a Memorial Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m., and both services will be at St. Edward Catholic Church in Lebanon.  A committal service will follow at Lacomb Cemetery. www.hustonjost.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News